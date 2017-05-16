“Apple began pushing a new retail concept on Tuesday aimed at getting customers to visit their stores to learn new skills and not only come through when they want to buy or fix something,” Jason Del Rey reports for Recode. “”

“Starting on Tuesday, people can sign up for free classes ranging from a photography session titled ‘Seeing Beauty in the Familiar’ with the photographer Chris Ozer to ‘Producing Music on the iPhone’ with the producer Steve Lacy,” Del Rey reports. “The programming, dubbed ‘Today at Apple’ is going live this week in 271 U.S. Apple stores and 495 overall.”

“The launch is part of a new store initiative called ‘Today at Apple’ being led by the company’s retail chief, Angela Ahrendts,” Del Rey reports. “The store re-invention comes as all types of retailers are looking for new ways to maintain or increase foot traffic in their stores as more buying moves online.”

Read more in the full article here.