“Starting on Tuesday, people can sign up for free classes ranging from a photography session titled ‘Seeing Beauty in the Familiar’ with the photographer Chris Ozer to ‘Producing Music on the iPhone’ with the producer Steve Lacy,” Del Rey reports. “The programming, dubbed ‘Today at Apple’ is going live this week in 271 U.S. Apple stores and 495 overall.”
“The launch is part of a new store initiative called ‘Today at Apple’ being led by the company’s retail chief, Angela Ahrendts,” Del Rey reports. “The store re-invention comes as all types of retailers are looking for new ways to maintain or increase foot traffic in their stores as more buying moves online.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll soon see — via whether these revamped free classes continue, increase or go away – if such in-store “experiences” can maintain/increase foot traffic in Apple Stores or not.
