“Apple is doubling down on its quest to turn its stores into more than just a stop on a shopping trip,” Patrick Kulp reports for Mashable. “The Cupertino giant unveiled a host of new programs on Tuesday meant to make its retail locations feel more like community gathering places of sorts.”

“One of these moves is a new ‘Today’ section on Apple’s website that will serve as a central hub for daily happenings in the company’s nearly 500 stores worldwide,” Kulp reports. “The redesign is part of the ‘Today at Apple’ program the company announced last month — a regular slate of workshops on photography, film, and other pursuits that can be supplemented with Apple products.”

“Some of Apple’s more heavily trafficked locations will also feature big-name guests for music performances, lectures, and hands-on instruction. Soul singer Leon Bridges and free-form dancer Lil Buck (who recently appeared in an Apple commercial) will perform at Apple’s new flagship store in downtown San Francisco late on Saturday. Meanwhile, singer Estelle will give an evening show at the store in New York’s SoHo district, while reggae act Christopher Martin plays Apple’s new Williamsburg store,” Kulp reports. “The whole extravaganza is part of a larger vision for Apple’s iconic stores that its retail chief, Angela Ahrendts, laid out last Spring at the grand opening of its flagship store. The idea is to turn the stores into a sort of public square, where people would come for workshops, performances, or, maybe, just to hang out.”

