“Case manufacturer Urban Armor Gear appears to be preparing a case for the rumored 10.5-inch iPad Pro,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “A stock system at an Apple Authorized Reseller shared with 9to5Mac shows a UAG Metropolis Folio Case ‘for iPad 10.5-inch’ in three color combinations, with availability listed as June 2017.”

“The evidence for a new 10.5-inch iPad model is pretty persuasive,” Lovejoy reports. “A KGI report back in August of last year first said that the new model was in the works, alongside a new low-cost 9.7-inch iPad. That latter model was of course launched in March.”

