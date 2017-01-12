“Rumors have been swirling about Apple working on an iPad that falls inbetween the 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch sizes they currently offer in the Pro lineup. John Gruber and Jim Dalrymple briefly discussed this on the latest episode of The Talk Show, with Gruber saying: ‘It doesn’t make any sense to me,’ Dan Provost writes for Studio Neat. “There is, I believe, one explanation that makes too much sense not to be true.”

“When the original iPad Pro 12.9-inch was introduced in September 2015, Phil Schiller demonstrated the reasoning for that sizing by illustrating that the width of the new iPad is the exact same dimension as the height of the 9.7-inch iPad,” Provost writes. “This has the advantage of essentially having two full height iPad apps, side by side.”

“Now, imagine Apple doing the exact same thing, but with the iPad mini,” Provost writes. “The math works out perfectly. This new 10.5-inch iPad would have the exact same resolution as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2732 x 2048), but the same pixel density of the iPad mini (326 ppi instead of 264 ppi). Crunch the numbers, do a little Pythagorean Theorem, and you end up with a screen 10.5-inch diagonal (10.47-inch to be precise, but none of Apple’s stated screen sizes are exact). In terms of physcial dimensions, the width of this 10.5-inch screen would be exactly the same as the height of the iPad mini screen.”

Read more in the full article here.