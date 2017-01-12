“When the original iPad Pro 12.9-inch was introduced in September 2015, Phil Schiller demonstrated the reasoning for that sizing by illustrating that the width of the new iPad is the exact same dimension as the height of the 9.7-inch iPad,” Provost writes. “This has the advantage of essentially having two full height iPad apps, side by side.”
“Now, imagine Apple doing the exact same thing, but with the iPad mini,” Provost writes. “The math works out perfectly. This new 10.5-inch iPad would have the exact same resolution as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2732 x 2048), but the same pixel density of the iPad mini (326 ppi instead of 264 ppi). Crunch the numbers, do a little Pythagorean Theorem, and you end up with a screen 10.5-inch diagonal (10.47-inch to be precise, but none of Apple’s stated screen sizes are exact). In terms of physcial dimensions, the width of this 10.5-inch screen would be exactly the same as the height of the iPad mini screen.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: An iPad with the resolution of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but the physical dimensions of the 9.7-inch iPad Pro would be very compelling – properly priced, of course. (And we’re on record that Apple needs to bring down prices across the board on iPad, as they’re pricing themselves out of too large a market.)
