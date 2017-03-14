“Apple has moved ahead the production for its planned new 10.5-inch iPad to March instead of an earlier timetable set for May-June and is expected to unveil the new iPad at a product event to be held in early April to mark the inauguration of Apple’s new headquarters in California, according to Taiwan-based supply chain makers,” Siu Han and Steve Shen report for DigiTimes.

“The 10.5-inch iPad will target education and business sectors, and together with an upgrade 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the two models will be Apple’s mainstream products for the mid-tier to high-end tablet market in 2017, said the sources,” Han and Shen report.

T”he production schedule for an upgrade 12.9-inch iPad Pro still remains unclear,” Han and Shen report. “The sources estimated that volume production of the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro may kick off in May-June.”

