“The 10.5-inch iPad will target education and business sectors, and together with an upgrade 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the two models will be Apple’s mainstream products for the mid-tier to high-end tablet market in 2017, said the sources,” Han and Shen report.
T”he production schedule for an upgrade 12.9-inch iPad Pro still remains unclear,” Han and Shen report. “The sources estimated that volume production of the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro may kick off in May-June.”
MacDailyNews Take: If so, we’d expect to see Apple’s invitation to the media rather soon. That 10.5-inch, thin-bezel iPad Pro (physical size around the same as the current 9.7-inch iPad Pro) sounds — in rumor form, at least — like a real winner!
Soon, it will become very clear for millions upon millions that it’s finally time to replace their aged iPad 2 units!
