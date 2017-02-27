“A new iPad Pro is expected to find a happy medium between the standard-sized iPad Pro and the largest model,” Brooke Crothers reports for Forbes. “10.5 inches will be the new sweet spot: expect to see a new iPad Pro design with a 10.5-inch display, Rhoda Alexander, Director Tablets and PCs, at IHS Markit, told me in a phone interview. ”

“The beauty of the new 10.5-inch iPad is that the device size will stay the same as the 9.7-inch iPad Pro because of a smaller bezel, according to Alexander,” Crothers reports. “‘You end up with a unit that’s the same physical size as the 9.7 inch,’ Alexander said. That works well for Apple because it means accessories like the Smart Keyboard can be used with 10.5-inch iPad Pro, she explained.”

“The display resolution will also increase, according to Alexander, to 2,024-by-1,668 from the current 2,048-by-1,536. ‘That maintains the same PPI,’ she said,” Crothers reports. “A new ‘value’ 9.7-inch iPad may go as low as $299, according to Alexander… Pricing on the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro is less clear. The current 9.7-inch iPad Pro starts at $599. Apple could lower the price of the current model by pushing the 9.7-inch down to $499 and then ‘sliding’ the 10.5-inch iPad into the $599 slot, she said.”

