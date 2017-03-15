“Last year the sole change in the iPad lineup was the launch of a 9.7-inch ‘Pro’ version. Apple’s tablet was more or less ignored after that, as sales continued to drop,” Gene Steinberg writes for The Tech Night Owl. “While iOS 10 added a few tricks to advance iPad multitasking, being productive with multiple apps and documents is still not near as flexible as on a Mac or a PC.”

“So there will be an update for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and perhaps a refresh for the 9.7-inch model that was introduced last year. The larger iPad could gain the display enhancements of its smaller counterpart, such as True Tone,” Steinberg writes. “There’s also talk of an all-new form factor, with a 10.5-inch display fitted into a case little different from the 9.7-inch model. It’ll benefit from an edge-to-edge display.”

“Now I feel a little more optimistic about the iPad, because of Apple’s new promotional campaign. That may be designed to whet your appetite for the new models, or just move existing product, although there have been reports of constrained supplies that might herald product refreshes,” Steinberg writes. “I just wonder whether a 10.5-inch iPad (Pro?), even if it comes in a case with a similar size and weight compared to the smaller iPad Pro, would be enough to fuel sales. Does it really make that much of a difference to anyone?”

