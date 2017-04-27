“It’s that time of the year again,” Philip Elmer-DeWitt writes for Apple 3.0. “Next Tuesday, May 2, Apple is scheduled to release its results for the second fiscal quarter of 2017. If history is any judge, investor will zero in forst on the iPhone—the device that accounted last quarter for 69% of Apple’s total revenue.”

“Last year was an anomaly for Apple, a ‘growth’ stock that racked up three consecutive quarters of negative revenue growth,” Elmer-DeWitt writes. “Apple got back on the right side of the curve last Christmas, racking up record sales of 78.3 million iPhones.”

Elmer-DeWitt writes, “According to the 20 analysts I’ve heard from so far — 14 Wall Street professionals and 6 independents — the company looks to stay (barely) above the line.”

MacDailyNews Note: In Q216, Apple sold 51.193 million units. Apple will announce iPhone unit sales slightly above 51.193 million in Q217. As usual, we plan to bring you Apple's Q217 results as soon as they're released, right around 4:30pm on May 2nd – just check our home page. Following that, we also plan to cover Apple's Q217 conference call with live notes starting at 5pm that day.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]