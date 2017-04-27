“Will.i.am bailed on a meeting with a TV network and headed for Cupertino, Calif., where he met Cue and soon after agreed to make the program for Apple Music, the tech giant’s two-year-old streaming service and an increasingly important part of the Apple universe,” Shaw and Webb report. “With iTunes sales in decline and streaming services such as Spotify on the rise, Apple wants to see if it can turn its music app into a one-stop shop for pop culture — and keep customers tethered to their iPhones.”
“Apple Music could release as many as 10 original series by the end of the year, including will.i.am’s Planet of the Apps and several documentaries,” Shaw and Webb report. “Iovine won’t say what they are, but people familiar with the matter say two are about the legendary hip-hop labels Bad Boy Records and Cash Money Records while another is about music impresario Clive Davis… Eventually he plans to go beyond music and has discussed possible ideas with his friend Brian Grazer, producer of Empire and Genius, and director J.J. Abrams. ‘Apple Music is nowhere near complete in my head,’ he says. ”
MacDailyNews Take: “Apple wants to see if it can turn its music app into a one-stop shop for pop culture.”
Okay, so do it already.
And, BTW, if it’s also about TV shows and documentaries and going into content “beyond music,” why the hell is it called “Apple Music?”
Apple Music’s very name screams, “We didn’t know what we were doing, right down to the name. We thought we’d be ruling the world by now with just music streaming, but we’re not. So, we’re going to “go beyond music,” but then the service will be misnamed, so… uh… well, it’s nowhere near complete in my head*.” It’s the “iTunes Music Store” all over again and, for that matter, on the desktop, “iTunes” itself today.
Apple Music was a confusing, unfocused mess when it launched** and it remains so today. Don’t even get us started on iTunes.
*Isn’t that what you got/get paid for, Jimmy?
**Its UI – lambasted by users and reviewers – required a major clean up right out of the gate and it still has its issues.