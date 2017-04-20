“Apple reportedly has begun testing a premium iPhone with a revamped display and body, which could be one of three new models the company is expected to launch this fall. The other two likely will be upgrades to the two existing iPhones,” John P. Mello Jr. writes for TechNewsWorld. “The new design will incorporate curved glass and stainless steel. It will increase the surface area of the display without increasing the size of the phone, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.”

“Introducing a trio of iPhones instead of the typical two makes sense, said Charles King, principal analyst at Pund-IT,” Mello Jr. writes. “‘That’s especially true when you consider that this is the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, and the continuing criticism heaped on Apple for lack of innovation,’ he told TechNewsWorld.”

“Use of stainless steel, although challenging, also would be a good choice for a premium model,” Mello Jr. writes. “Stainless steel is more rigid than aluminum, which is used on the current iPhones, and harder to mill — so it could be challenging to Apple’s suppliers, [Kevin Krewell, a principal analyst at Tirias Research] noted.”

“Another persistent rumor — repeated in Bloomberg’s report — is the replacement of the home button at the bottom of the iPhone with a virtual button on the screen,” Mello Jr. writes. “A soft home button requires careful application of fingerprint sensors in or under the OLED screen, said Tirias’ Krewell. ‘That’s very cutting-edge technology and a hard manufacturing challenge, but Apple likes to push the envelope for a cleaner look.’ Can Apple hit a home run with its new 10th anniversary premium iPhone?”

