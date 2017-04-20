“Introducing a trio of iPhones instead of the typical two makes sense, said Charles King, principal analyst at Pund-IT,” Mello Jr. writes. “‘That’s especially true when you consider that this is the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, and the continuing criticism heaped on Apple for lack of innovation,’ he told TechNewsWorld.”
“Use of stainless steel, although challenging, also would be a good choice for a premium model,” Mello Jr. writes. “Stainless steel is more rigid than aluminum, which is used on the current iPhones, and harder to mill — so it could be challenging to Apple’s suppliers, [Kevin Krewell, a principal analyst at Tirias Research] noted.”
“Another persistent rumor — repeated in Bloomberg’s report — is the replacement of the home button at the bottom of the iPhone with a virtual button on the screen,” Mello Jr. writes. “A soft home button requires careful application of fingerprint sensors in or under the OLED screen, said Tirias’ Krewell. ‘That’s very cutting-edge technology and a hard manufacturing challenge, but Apple likes to push the envelope for a cleaner look.’ Can Apple hit a home run with its new 10th anniversary premium iPhone?”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes. In fact, Apple is primed to hit a grand slam with their tenth anniversary iPhone!
Now, imagine if “stainless steel” were actually Liquidmetal?
