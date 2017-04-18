“For the premium model, Apple is testing a[n OLED] screen that covers almost the entire front of the device… [resulting] in a display slightly larger than that of the iPhone 7 Plus but an overall size closer to the iPhone 7, the people said. Apple is also aiming to reduce the overall size of the handset by integrating the home button into the screen itself,” Gurman and Lee report. “The other two phones will continue to use liquid crystal display technology and come in the same 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screen sizes as last year’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, according to people familiar with the matter.”
“For its redesigned phone, Apple has tested multiple prototypes with manufacturing partners in Asia, including some versions that use curved glass and stainless steel, according to one of the people,” Gurman and Lee report. “One of the latest prototype designs includes symmetrical, slightly curved glass on the front and the back. The curves are similar in shape to those on the front of the iPhone 7. The new OLED screen itself is flat, while the cover glass curves into a steel frame. The design is similar conceptually to the iPhone 4 from 2010.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: And you thought the iPhone pre-orders were busy in previous years! Get ready for the Mother of all iPhone Preorders!
And, yes, Apple should dump their ill-conceived “S” naming scheme (they should have dumped it years ago) as all it signifies to the general public buyer, wrongly, is “not as big a deal as last year’s or next year’s iPhone.” It is the marketing equivalent of an unforced error. Especially since “S” models have routinely ushered in huge advancements.
Apple should just go to “iPhone 8” (4.7-inch LCD), “iPhone 8 Plus” (5.5-inch LCD) and “iPhone 8 Edition” or “iPhone 8 Pro” (5.8-inch OLED). Then, going forward, Apple should use round numbers for each year’s iPhone lineup. There, in one fell swoop, Apple’s self-defeating “S” stupidity fixed forevermore!
As a reminder, iPhone 4 looked like this (image it larger with an edge-to-edge 3D Touch-capable display):
