“WikiLeaks has published hundreds more files today which it claims show the CIA went to great lengths to disguise its own hacking attacks and point the finger at Russia, China, North Korea and Iran,” The Daily Mail reports. “The 676 files released today are part of WikiLeaks’ Vault 7 tranche of files and they claim to give an insight into the CIA’s Marble software, which can forensically disguise viruses, trojans and hacking attacks.”

“WikiLeaks says the source code suggests Marble has test examples in Chinese, Russian, Korean, Arabic and Farsi,” The Daily Mail reports. “This could lead forensic investigators into wrongly concluding that CIA hacks were carried out by the Kremlin, the Chinese government, Iran, North Korea or Arabic-speaking terror groups such as ISIS.”

“Wikileaks said the release of confidential documents on the agency already eclipses the total number of pages published over the first three years of the Edward Snowden NSA leaks,” The Daily Mail reports. “Experts who’ve started to sift through the material said it appeared legitimate – and that the release was almost certain to shake the CIA.”

Read more in the full article here.