“WikiLeaks says the source code suggests Marble has test examples in Chinese, Russian, Korean, Arabic and Farsi,” The Daily Mail reports. “This could lead forensic investigators into wrongly concluding that CIA hacks were carried out by the Kremlin, the Chinese government, Iran, North Korea or Arabic-speaking terror groups such as ISIS.”
“Wikileaks said the release of confidential documents on the agency already eclipses the total number of pages published over the first three years of the Edward Snowden NSA leaks,” The Daily Mail reports. “Experts who’ve started to sift through the material said it appeared legitimate – and that the release was almost certain to shake the CIA.”
