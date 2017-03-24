“Apple issued a strong statement on Friday after Wikileaks released a handful of documents about Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) malware for iPhones and Macs, saying it was all old material that the Cupertino giant had addressed,” Thomas Fox-Brewster reports for Forbes. “But it also issued the toughest statement yet from a tech firm on Wikileaks’ demands about how they address the vulnerabilities it claims to have exposed, saying it hadn’t negotiated with Julian Assange’s organization.”

“After a preliminary assessment of the Dark Matter release from Thursday morning, Apple said the alleged iPhone vulnerability affected iPhone 3G only and was fixed in 2009 when iPhone 3GS was released in 2008,” Fox-Brewster reports. “‘Additionally, our preliminary assessment shows the alleged Mac vulnerabilities were previously fixed in all Macs launched after 2013,’ a spokesperson said… ‘We have not negotiated with Wikileaks for any information. We have given them instructions to submit any information they wish through our normal process under our standard terms,’ the spokesperson added… Thus far, we have not received any information from them that isn’t in the public domain. We are tireless defenders of our users’ security and privacy, but we do not condone theft or coordinate with those that threaten to harm our users.'”

Fox-Brewster reports, “Wikileaks wasn’t impressed with Apple’s response.”

Apple's claim that it has "fixed" all "vulnerabilities" described in DARKMATTER is duplicitous. EFI is a systemic problem, not a zero-day. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 24, 2017

