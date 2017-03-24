“After a preliminary assessment of the Dark Matter release from Thursday morning, Apple said the alleged iPhone vulnerability affected iPhone 3G only and was fixed in 2009 when iPhone 3GS was released in 2008,” Fox-Brewster reports. “‘Additionally, our preliminary assessment shows the alleged Mac vulnerabilities were previously fixed in all Macs launched after 2013,’ a spokesperson said… ‘We have not negotiated with Wikileaks for any information. We have given them instructions to submit any information they wish through our normal process under our standard terms,’ the spokesperson added… Thus far, we have not received any information from them that isn’t in the public domain. We are tireless defenders of our users’ security and privacy, but we do not condone theft or coordinate with those that threaten to harm our users.'”
Fox-Brewster reports, “Wikileaks wasn’t impressed with Apple’s response.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Note that, as with the iPhone, the Mac exploits revealed by Wikileaks require physical access.
SEE ALSO:
New WikiLeaks’ Vault 7 data dump shows the CIA’s Mac firmware attacks – March 23, 2017
New WikiLeaks Vault 7 ‘Dark Matter’ leak claims CIA bugs ‘factory fresh’ iPhones, infects Mac firmware – March 23, 2017