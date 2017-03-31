Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian in history. The American swimmer ended his career after his fifth Games, in Rio in 2016, where at the age of 31 he won a further five gold medals and a silver, taking his tally to 23 Olympic titles and 28 medals! A record unlikely to be beaten any time soon.
He also wears an Apple Watch Series 2 and, appropriately, uses Apple’s Breathe app.
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Take: The world’s best and best-selling smartwatch, by far, is set to sell even more!
