“macOS Sierra 10.12.4, introduced this week, added Night Shift, a feature brought over from iOS,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today. “It helps you reduce the amount of blue light you’re exposed to during the evening by shifting the display of a Mac to a more yellow tone.”

“Blue wavelengths — which are beneficial during daylight hours because they boost attention, reaction times, and mood — seem to be disruptive at night,” Sellers writes. “The proliferation of electronics with screens, as well as energy-efficient lighting, is increasing our exposure to blue wavelengths, especially after sundown and may affect sleeping patterns.”

Sellers writes, “Apple hasn’t made it especially easy to figure out how to implement Night Shift in macOS, but here’s how you do it…”

Simple instructions here.