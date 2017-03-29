“Blue wavelengths — which are beneficial during daylight hours because they boost attention, reaction times, and mood — seem to be disruptive at night,” Sellers writes. “The proliferation of electronics with screens, as well as energy-efficient lighting, is increasing our exposure to blue wavelengths, especially after sundown and may affect sleeping patterns.”
Sellers writes, “Apple hasn’t made it especially easy to figure out how to implement Night Shift in macOS, but here’s how you do it…”
Simple instructions here.
MacDailyNews Take: Tschüss, Flux.
Night Shift for Mac works just like Night Shift for iOS on your iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch (in iOS, Night Shift controls are in Utilities > Display & Brightness > Night Shift).
System requirements for Night Shift
Night Shift requires macOS Sierra 10.12.4 and one of these Mac computers, using the built-in display or the displays listed:
• MacBook (Early 2015 or newer)
• MacBook Air (Mid 2012 or newer)
• MacBook Pro (Mid 2012 or newer)
• Mac mini (Late 2012 or newer)
• iMac (Late 2012 or newer)
• Mac Pro (Late 2013 or newer)
