“Apple has just released beta 1 of macOS Sierra 10.12.4 and it comes with one particular headline feature, it brings the same Night Shift feature seen on iOS to the Mac for the first time,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac.

“This means Mac users can now set a schedule to have their display colors slowly shift hues over time, displaying less blue light as night time approaches,” Mayo reports. “Night Shift on Mac changes the colors of the integrated Retina Display on a MacBook as well as any connected external displays.”

Mayo reports, “Along with Night Shift, macOS 10.12.4 also includes Shanghainese dictation support, Siri cricket scores and more.”

