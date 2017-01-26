Night Shift is designed to cut down on eye strain and sleeplessness. According to sleep researchers, the bright blue light emitted by your iOS devices during the evening hours can keep you awake past beddy-bye time. With Night Shift, you’ll likely be able to continue working with your Mac at night and still be able to fall asleep without much issue.
Check out what the feature looks like and how to activate it in AppleInsider’s latest video installment.
MacDailyNews Take: Works just like Night Shift for iOS on your iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch (in iOS, Night Shift controls are in Utilities > Display & Brightness > Night Shift).
