“As rumored, Apple included a new Night Shift mode — borrowed from iOS — in the recently released macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta, promising a low blue light viewing experience for nighttime computer work,” AppleInsider reports.

Night Shift is designed to cut down on eye strain and sleeplessness. According to sleep researchers, the bright blue light emitted by your iOS devices during the evening hours can keep you awake past beddy-bye time. With Night Shift, you’ll likely be able to continue working with your Mac at night and still be able to fall asleep without much issue.

