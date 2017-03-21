“On March 21, Apple unveiled a refresh of its iPhone SE product line,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “Apple previously offered 16 GB and 64 GB variants of the iPhone SE at $399 and $449, respectively. Following the updates, Apple now offers 32 GB and 128 GB models; the former is priced at $399 while the latter comes in at $499. I believe that this is a sensible refresh.”

“With this move, Apple is killing two birds with one stone. First, by bumping up the storage capacity on the entry-level iPhone model, Apple is delivering more value to the consumer — an extra 16 GB of storage can dramatically improve the user experience, especially since a large chunk of the first 16 GB of storage is taken up by the operating system and other pre-installed applications,” Eassa writes. “At the same time, Apple can now boost the price that it can command for the higher storage tier option by doubling the available storage from 64 GB to 128 GB.”



Eassa writes, “The impact to iPhone unit shipments from this refresh isn’t likely to be huge, but I think that these new storage configurations improve the appeal of the iPhone SE line and should drive some reasonable degree of incremental iPhone sales.”

