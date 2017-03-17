A New Zealand-born radio DJ, Live DJ, record producer, and television presenter, Zane Lowe is now the Creative Director and LA Anchor for Beats 1, Apple’s first free global radio station broadcasting 24/7 to over 100 countries.

Lowe gave the Music Keynote at South by Southwest 2017 on Thursday complete with many music clips and much humor (full 45:00 video below).

Started in 1987, South by Southwest (SXSW) is a set of film, interactive, and music festivals and conferences that take place early each year in mid-March in Austin, Texas. SXSW’s original goal was to create an event that would act as a tool for creative people and the companies they work with to develop their careers, to bring together people from a wide area to meet and share ideas. That continues to be the goal today whether it is music, film or interactive technologies.

Warning: Some language NSFW (depending on where you work):

Direct link to video here.

MacDailyNews Take: Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 on demand shows via Apple Music are here.

Beats 1 exists to provide a unique feature to Apple’s overall music efforts and to impart a just-out-of-the-mainstream edge to Apple and Apple Music. It’s marketing and branding positioning. It’s music discovery. It’s a living, breathing statement about Apple’s commitment to and love of music. It’s a vibe. It’s young and edgy without being too dangerous. It’s a genius reinvention/modernization of “radio.” It’s pure Apple.

Beats 1 is not a necessity, but it’s inexpensive with the added benefit of actually being good. Beats 1 is the result of a very successful experiment and is obviously well worth continuing for all of the positives it exudes.MacDailyNews, October 8, 2015

