Lowe gave the Music Keynote at South by Southwest 2017 on Thursday complete with many music clips and much humor (full 45:00 video below).
Started in 1987, South by Southwest (SXSW) is a set of film, interactive, and music festivals and conferences that take place early each year in mid-March in Austin, Texas. SXSW’s original goal was to create an event that would act as a tool for creative people and the companies they work with to develop their careers, to bring together people from a wide area to meet and share ideas. That continues to be the goal today whether it is music, film or interactive technologies.
Warning: Some language NSFW (depending on where you work):
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Take: Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 on demand shows via Apple Music are here.
Beats 1 exists to provide a unique feature to Apple’s overall music efforts and to impart a just-out-of-the-mainstream edge to Apple and Apple Music. It’s marketing and branding positioning. It’s music discovery. It’s a living, breathing statement about Apple’s commitment to and love of music. It’s a vibe. It’s young and edgy without being too dangerous. It’s a genius reinvention/modernization of “radio.” It’s pure Apple.
Beats 1 is not a necessity, but it’s inexpensive with the added benefit of actually being good. Beats 1 is the result of a very successful experiment and is obviously well worth continuing for all of the positives it exudes. — MacDailyNews, October 8, 2015
