The “measure has exceeded 50 just six times since April 2002,” Weinstein reports. “Gauge of economy advanced to 48.2, the highest since August 2001, from 46.8. Buying-climate measure rose to 44.5, the strongest reading since April 2002, from 43.7.”
“Stock indexes near record highs and persistent strength in the job market have lifted the consumer comfort gauge in five of the last six weeks since the inauguration of President Donald Trump,” Weinstein reports. “The report showed respondents view the buying climate as the most favorable in nearly 15 years, indicating household spending may rebound after a slow start to 2017. While sentiment has been particularly strong among those who vote Republican, the data also showed political independents were the most upbeat since July 2001.”
More details in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: A nice climate for new and updated product launches, Apple!
