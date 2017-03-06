“Save for size, I cannot think of a good reason not to get the Plus over the standard model,” McFerran writes. “Case in point: for the first time ever, shipments of the iPhone 7 Plus model have out-paced the standard iPhone 7 model.”
“The 7 Plus is packing a second 12 megapixel, f/2.8 telephoto lens which gives x2 optical zoom and works in conjunction with the other camera to create some impressive depth-of-field effects,” McFerran writes. “If imaging is important to you, then the iPhone 7 Plus, while expensive, is definitely one of the best options on the planet right now.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: iPhone 7 Plus is unmatched.
SEE ALSO:
PC Magazine’s Miller: Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus is the best smartphone I’ve ever used – November 23, 2016
iPhone 7 Plus review: One month later – October 18, 2016
TechSpot reviews Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus: Absolutely decimates the competition – October 12, 2016
AnandTech reviews Apple’s iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: ‘Unparalleled, a cut above anything else in the industry’ – October 10, 2016
Computerworld reviews Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus: There’s never been a better time to switch to iPhone – October 7, 2016
PC Magazine reviews Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus: Editors’ Choice – September 20, 2016
Tom’s Guide reviews Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus: Great upgrades, but one is greater – September 20, 2016
More evidence Apple’s iPhone 7/Plus is more than a modest refresh – September 20, 2016
Professional photographer Benjamin Lowy puts Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus cutting-edge camera to the test – September 20, 2016
Apple’s A10 Fusion chip miracle – September 20, 2016
The iPhone’s new A10 Fusion chip should worry Intel – September 16, 2016
Apple’s remarkable new A10, S2, W1 chips alter the semiconductor landscape – September 15, 2016
Wired reviews Apple’s iPhone 7/Plus: ‘Fantastic’ – September 14, 2016
Sprint, T-Mobile: iPhone 7/Plus pre-orders up 4X over last year; Apple shares surge – September 13, 2016
USA Today’s Baig reviews Apple’s iPhone 7/Plus: ‘A strong handset for sure’ – September 13, 2016
WSJ reviews Apple’s iPhone 7/Plus: ‘Get over the headphone thing and upgrade’ – September 13, 2016
Mossberg reviews Apple’s iPhone 7/Plus: It’s a great phone, but where’s my headphone jack? – September 13, 2016
The Verge reviews Apple’s iPhone 7/Plus: ‘The future in disguise’ – September 13, 2016