“But is this too little too late for the Apple TV?” Moren wonders. “While the set-top box probably does fine by Apple’s standards, it’s hardly the kind of category-defining product that we’ve seen even the Apple Watch or iPad be, much less aspiring to the heights of the iPhone.”
“Historically, Apple’s TV attempts have always been a bit on the lackluster side, and these latest rumors don’t do much to change that perception,” Moren writes. “After taking the ‘future is apps’ sandbox approach, the company backtracked slightly to offer its TV app as a more centralized experience for the platform. But not only is it uneven, the fact that it’s simply one app among many means that it just doesn’t go far enough.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: But Apple CEO Tim Cook told us last fall, “And now, with the TV app, there’s really no reason to watch TV anywhere else” – and with a straight face no less!
Yes, it does get funnier with each passing day.
Note to Apple: If you can’t do it right, don’t do it at all.
