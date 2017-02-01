“Apple sold a record 78.29 million iPhones over the 1Q 17 quarter,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes reports for ZDNet. “That’s a lot of iPhones. So many that quite a few people have said that they just can’t get their heads around it.”

“That means that for the 98 days that spanned the quarter Apple sold 798,877 iPhones a day, or 33,286 every hour, or 554 every minute,” Kingsley-Hughes reports. “That works out at more than nine iPhones sold a second, for every second during that 98-day period. And remember that each of those iPhones sold for an average of $695.”

“Assuming that each boxed iPhone weighs approximately 500g, give or take,” Kingsley-Hughes reports, “that’s over 39,000 metric tons of iPhones, which is the equivalent of about 630 Abrams M1A2 battle tanks.”

