“Apple sold 3.5 more million iPhones in the holiday quarter, setting a new record for the company,” Smith reports. “‘We did have an exceptional quarter with iPhone, and that was with the backdrop of not predicting the demand very well [on] the iPhone 7 Plus, and therefore being in constraint on it through the quarter,’ Tim Cook said during Apple’s Q&A session with analysts. ‘If you look at the absolute number of upgraders, it was the highest that we’ve seen in any quarter, and if you look at the switcher number, it’s the highest that we’ve seen in any quarter.'”
“The CEO highlighted strong iPhone 7 sales for China during the period, saying that 50% of iPhone sales were to switchers and first-time buyers,” Smith reports. “Apple never says how many users leave the platform for Android. But during the call, it emphasized that its user base is growing rather than shrinking. The iPhone install base ‘is growing strong double digits,’ Maestri said.”
MacDailyNews Take: More and more Android settlers are asking themselves, “Why settle for a pretend iPhone, exploding or otherwise, when you can have the real thing for the same or even less money?”
Welcome into the light, former Fragmandroid sufferers!
