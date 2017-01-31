“Dave took the recent reports that Apple had apparently disbanded the AirPort product team as a sign that AirPlay might be on the way out, and wonders what to do when his routers die,” Fleishman writes. “It’s a real concern.”
Fleishman writes, “Apple might update and replace AirPlay with something else, but I would expect that to be years in the future.”
Fleishman explains why here.
MacDailyNews Take: And, if they do replace AirPlay with something else, it might also be backwards compatible with AirPlay, at least for a time, to account for the millions of 3-year-old and older iPads, iPhones, and Macs out there.
Goodbye, AirPort. Hello, Eero, Orbi, or AmpliFi!
SEE ALSO:
How to choose the best Wi-Fi replacement for your Apple AirPort routers – January 30, 2017
The eero home Wi-Fi system is the mesh network solution Apple should’ve made – December 14, 2016
Mossberg: Eero makes Wi-Fi simpler and stronger – February 23, 2016