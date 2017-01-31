“A reader sees Apple’s direction moving far away from AirPlay, once a key advantage of its various OSes and networking systems,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld. “Dave Macaulay is an extensive user: ‘I use AirPlay to stream music from my iMac’s iTunes library. The iMac has an AirPort Extreme router sending WiFi to three AirPort Express routers. One AirPort Express is fairly new, while two are an older, original design. Each AirPort Express is connected to an audio receiver or to a Bose Wave radio. I also have an 4th generation Apple TV connected to one audio receiver.'”

“Dave took the recent reports that Apple had apparently disbanded the AirPort product team as a sign that AirPlay might be on the way out, and wonders what to do when his routers die,” Fleishman writes. “It’s a real concern.”

Fleishman writes, “Apple might update and replace AirPlay with something else, but I would expect that to be years in the future.”

