“Apple has seeded a new beta of an upcoming watchOS 3.2 update to developers for testing purposes,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“watchOS 3.2 comes more than three months after the release of watchOS 3.1, the first significant update to the watchOS operating system, and a week after the release of watchOS 3.1.3,” Clover reports. “watchOS 3.2 requires an iPhone running iOS 10 to install and will only be available to developers. Apple does not make watchOS betas available to the public as there is no way to downgrade the software on an Apple Watch.”

Cover reports, “watchOS 3.2 includes a ‘Theater Mode’ designed to let customers mute the sound on their Apple Watch and disable Raise to Wake, preventing the screen from lighting up with arm movement.”

