“While Apple has yet to release watchOS 3.2 to developers, the company did today publish the release notes for the update,” Miller reports. “Interestingly, Apple states that Theater Mode was introduced with watchOS 3.1.3, which was actually released yesterday without the feature visible.”
“According to Apple’s description, Theater Mode on Apple Watch allows users to quickly mute their device and disables the raise-to-wake functionality,” Miller reports. “Apple explains that users will still receive haptic notifications for alerts, but in order to wake the screen, you must tap the screen or press the Digital Crown.”
MacDailyNews Take: As anyone who’d ever worn an Apple Watch to the theater or the movies knows, this will be a welcome feature and will offer more granularity than “Silent Mode” and/or “Do Not Disturb.”