“It was originally rumored that Apple was planning to introduce a new ‘Theater Mode’ with iOS 10.3, but the company today released the first beta of that operating system with Theater Mode nowhere to be found,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “According to a change log document on Apple’s developer website, however, Theatre Mode may be coming in a future update to watchOS.”

“While Apple has yet to release watchOS 3.2 to developers, the company did today publish the release notes for the update,” Miller reports. “Interestingly, Apple states that Theater Mode was introduced with watchOS 3.1.3, which was actually released yesterday without the feature visible.”

“According to Apple’s description, Theater Mode on Apple Watch allows users to quickly mute their device and disables the raise-to-wake functionality,” Miller reports. “Apple explains that users will still receive haptic notifications for alerts, but in order to wake the screen, you must tap the screen or press the Digital Crown.”

