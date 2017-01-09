“Apple is notorious for not looking back. When an anniversary of a big product approaches, the company routinely bounces requests to reminisce. (‘I don’t think about that,’ was Jobs’s response to me, on the 25th anniversary of Macintosh in 2008),” Steven Levy reports for BackChannel. “In this case, Apple made an exception: last week I sat down with its senior vp of world wide marketing, Phil Schiller, who joined the company’s leadership team in April 1997, coincident with Steve Jobs’s return. Schiller had been deeply involved in the iPhone’s development and launch.”

“Schiller pushed back when I suggested that the iPhone’s great moment came when Apple threw open the gates to developers and we learned that for every imaginable activity, as well as some previously unimaginable ones, there was ‘an app for that,” Levy reports. “‘That undervalues how earth-shattering the iPhone was when it first came to market, and we all first got them and fell in love with them,’ he says. ‘iPhone made the idea of a smartphone real. It really was a computer in your pocket. The idea of real internet, real web browser, MultiTouch. There were so many things that are core to what is the smartphone today, that created a product that customers fell in love with, that then also demanded more stuff on them, more apps.'”

“During the gestation period of the iPhone, Apple hosted a spirited internal debate,” Levy reports. “Some advocated that the device be an open system, like the Macintosh, and others advised a more closed system, like the iPod. The argument was put on hold when the engineers realized that even if the open-system adherents won the debate, it would be impossible to implement in time for the launch. Steve Jobs shut down the discussion, Schiller recalls. ‘He said ‘We don’t have to keep debating this because we can’t have [an open system] right now. Maybe we’ll change our mind afterwards, or maybe we won’t, but for now there isn’t one so let’s envision this world where we solve the problem with great built-in apps and a way for developers to make web apps.””

“Can Apple ever top the iPhone — create a product that creates a category that changes the way we live the way this one has in the last ten years?” Levy asks. “Schiller hopes that 50 years people will look back at this point and say, ‘Wow, they didn’t realize how much was to come — in fact, others missed it because they were busy running around looking for other things. Everyone has their opinions at this point, but it could be that we’re only in the first minutes of the first quarter of the game,’ he says. ‘I believe this product is so great that it has many years of innovation ahead.'”

