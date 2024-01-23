Major AAA game ‘Death Stranding Director’s Cut’ arriving on Mac, iPad, and iPhone next week

Yet another major AAA game arriving on the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Initially announced back at WWDC 2023 last June, “Death Stranding Director’s Cut” will arrive on select Apple devices on January 30, 2024.

Jacob Krol for TheStreet:

From 505 Games and Kojima Productions, “Death Stranding Director’s Cut” first premiered on the PS4 2019—later on the PS5—but will now be arriving on a device that can fit in your hand and on Mac laptops, which keep getting more and more powerful.

This title is arriving after the likes of “Resident Evil 4” debuted natively on Apple devices, mainly after the company switched to making their own chips for better performance. “Death Stranding Directors Cut” will work on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max as well as iPads and Mac Desktops or Laptops with the M1 chip or newer inside.

Even better, it’s a universal purchase, meaning that once you get it and download it on your iPhone, you can also download it and play it on an iPad or Mac. It costs $39.99, but if you preorder it today, it is 50% off at just $19.99. The title is also rated M on the ESRB scale.

Apple Silicon — M1, M2, M3 on the Mac or iPad, as well as A17 Pro on the iPhone — should deliver a pretty exceptional experience with impressive visuals with support for ray tracing and overall improved graphic rendering.