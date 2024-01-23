Apple TV+ lays off eight staffers in children’s programming

Apple TV+‘s children’s television programming operations saw a handful of layoffs on Tuesday. Eight people across music, production, and development – which amounts to a small fraction of the overall staff involved in children’s content, Deadline reports.

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

The layoffs come amid a shift at Apple TV+, which sunsetted its deal with Skydance Animation and is ramping up its own animated film pipeline, starting with the recently announced first original Peanuts feature film under the streamer’s long-term deal with WildBrain.

MacDailyNews Note: See: Apple parts with John Lassiter’s Skydance Animation; remains robust partner with Skydance Media in live action TV, films – October 18, 2023

The staffers affected by the layoffs are leaving as part of Apple’s evolving plans in the arena, according a source close to Apple. Unlike other streamers which have signaled a retreat in kids programming and animation, Apple TV+, which has released more than 60 original kids titles since its 2019 launch, remains committed to the genre, with nearly 40 titles rolling out over the next couple years.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+’s children’s television programming operations are simply evolving, especially after the Skydance Animation partnership dissolved.

