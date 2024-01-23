Sofia Coppola finds out that even Apple doesn’t have ‘endless resources’

Sofia Coppola was adapting Edith Wharton’s “The Custom of the Country” as a five-episode series for Apple TV+. But, at the end of 2021, the project was killed. “They pulled our funding,” Coppola tells The New Yorker. “It’s a real drag. I thought they had endless resources.”
Rachel Syme for The New Yorker:
When we first met, in the fall of 2021, for breakfast near her home in the West Village, Coppola had spent the previous two years at work on her most ambitious venture to date, a miniseries, for Apple TV+, based on the Edith Wharton novel “The Custom of the Country,” from 1913. Coppola had adapted the book into five episodes and cast Florence Pugh in the lead role of Undine Spragg, a Midwestern arriviste on a desperate quest to infiltrate Gilded Age Manhattan society…
“Marie Antoinette,” her most expensive movie, had a budget of forty million dollars, still modest by Hollywood standards; for “Custom,” she was planning for, as she put it, “five ‘Marie Antoinettes.’”
At breakfast, though, she told me, “Apple just pulled out. They pulled our funding.” Her voice was quiet, and her face—high cheekbones, Roman nose—was placid. “It’s a real drag,” she said. “I thought they had endless resources.” During the project’s development, she’d gone back and forth with executives (“mostly dudes”) on everything from the budget to the script… She added, “It was like a relationship that you know you probably should’ve gotten out of a while ago.” (Apple did not respond to request for comment.)
MacDailyNews Take: After Coppola’s fairly pointless and eminently forgettable “On the Rocks,” which wasted not only Rashida Jones, but also Bill Murray: no great loss; the money is better spent elsewhere.
4 Comments
Anytime someone thinks they have access to “endless resources” you know where their head was at. Clearly she doesn’t understand that the Movie, TV Show, whatever has to make a return on the money invested.
Surefire way to ruin a project—whether cinema, architecture, organization, military, research, etc.— is to have (real or imagined) unlimited resources. Because then, no one has to make any hard choices.
Narrow the focus.
Per that declaration, I presume she’d fit well in govt leadership. Don’t have it? Print it. Done.
yes to all 3 comments. Plus, almost all of her movies suck eggs. She should consult her super successful brother every week for guidance.