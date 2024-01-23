Apple Vision Pro units offered for as much at $10,000 at eBay

Listings for Apple Vision Pro units have already begun popping up on third-party online retailers such as eBay and StockX, offering the spatial computer for prices approaching $10,000.

The Apple Vision Pro is going for as much as an Apple Watch Edition on StockX. Pro-Tip: Don’t do it. pic.twitter.com/XlOKEwqlt9 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 22, 2024

Omar Sohail for wccftech:

One StockX listing was spotted by Bloomberg Mark Gurman, who showed that the 1TB version of the Apple Vision Pro was going for a whopping $9,999 on StockX. Bear in mind that the same version is currently on pre-order on the technology giant’s online store for $3,899, but there is no telling when the device will be shipped to the buyer’s doorstep, so for those that want a physical retail unit immediately, they will have to pay a steep price to be an early adopter. However, when we tried to search for that specific StockX listing ourselves, we could not find it, though we did find one offer that priced the Apple Vision Pro at $5,000 for 256GB of onboard storage. The situation on eBay was not any different, as similar configurations were listed for $4,500, which was the lowest price we could find at the time of writing.

MacDailyNews Take: Last Friday, during the initial minutes of Apple Vision Pro pre-orders, some 180,000 units might have been sold, according to TF International Securities supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

If Apple had 500,000 Apple Vision Pro units available at pre-order, they’d have sold them all within the first day.

Apple Vision Pro storage capacities:

• 256GB – $3,499

• 512GB – $3,699

• 1TB – $3,899

AppleCare+ coverage: $499.

Apple’s initial Vision Pro revenue from the limited pre-order supply:

• 180,000 times $3,499 = $629.82 million

• 180,000 times ($3,499 + $499) = $719.64 million

• 180,000 times $3,699 = $665.82 million

• 180,000 times ($3,699 + $499) = $755.64 million

• 180,000 times $3,899 = $701.82 million

• 180,000 times ($3,899 + $499) = $791.64 million

