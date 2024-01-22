Analyst estimates initial Apple Vision Pro pre-orders at 180,000 units

Last Friday, during the initial minutes of Apple Vision Pro pre-orders, some 180,000 units might have been sold, according to TF International Securities supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kit Eaton for Inc.:

Since the Vision Pro price starts at $3,500 that means Apple may have added about $630 million to robust revenues already flowing from its well-oiled iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac-making machine. While $630 million is a smallish revenue addition for the world’s first $3 trillion company, that’s still nearly two-thirds of a billion dollars. It’s a staggering amount in almost any other context… Because the Vision Pro is a brand new device, there’s room to invent a simple, brand new, never before seen app experience for it. And selling even a $1 app to around half of the first batch of Vision Pro buyers could then earn you about $100,000.

MacDailyNews Take: If Apple had 500,000 Apple Vision Pro units available at pre-order, they’d have sold them all within the first day. Also, if you’re going to pre-order an Apple Vision Pro, are you going to skim on storage or at least pony up another $200 for 512GB, at least?

Apple Vision Pro storage capacities:

• 256GB – $3,499

• 512GB – $3,699

• 1TB – $3,899

AppleCare+ coverage: $499.

• 180,000 times $3,499 = $629.82 million

• 180,000 times ($3,499 + $499) = $719.64 million

• 180,000 times $3,699 = $665.82 million

• 180,000 times ($3,699 + $499) = $755.64 million

• 180,000 times $3,899 = $701.82 million

• 180,000 times ($3,899 + $499) = $791.64 million

