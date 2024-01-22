Analyst estimates initial Apple Vision Pro pre-orders at 180,000 units

Last Friday, during the initial minutes of Apple Vision Pro pre-orders, some 180,000 units might have been sold, according to TF International Securities supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Since the Vision Pro price starts at $3,500 that means Apple may have added about $630 million to robust revenues already flowing from its well-oiled iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac-making machine.
While $630 million is a smallish revenue addition for the world’s first $3 trillion company, that’s still nearly two-thirds of a billion dollars. It’s a staggering amount in almost any other context…
Because the Vision Pro is a brand new device, there’s room to invent a simple, brand new, never before seen app experience for it. And selling even a $1 app to around half of the first batch of Vision Pro buyers could then earn you about $100,000.
MacDailyNews Take: If Apple had 500,000 Apple Vision Pro units available at pre-order, they’d have sold them all within the first day. Also, if you’re going to pre-order an Apple Vision Pro, are you going to skim on storage or at least pony up another $200 for 512GB, at least?
Apple Vision Pro storage capacities:
• 256GB – $3,499
• 512GB – $3,699
• 1TB – $3,899
AppleCare+ coverage: $499.
• 180,000 times $3,499 = $629.82 million
• 180,000 times ($3,499 + $499) = $719.64 million
• 180,000 times $3,699 = $665.82 million
• 180,000 times ($3,699 + $499) = $755.64 million
• 180,000 times $3,899 = $701.82 million
• 180,000 times ($3,899 + $499) = $791.64 million
4 Comments
Aargh . . . sigh. Modern Apple: I don’t now what they are thinking because they aren’t thinking.Not even a little bit. This will do unimaginable damage compared to iPhones, and the rest of us will have to pick up the pieces. Silicon Valley is lost in the 21st century, and its founders are turning in their graves. Let us hope that the adoption is about as good as other VR stupidity, and hope that this cycle that began with web 2.0 has an end date. Tim Cook has contributed so much to this entropy as the people a third of his age, and it is very sad. RIP, Apple; not financially, but to what it used to represent. It is dead. DOA dead.
I feel like it’s the “end of an age”. I have always rushed to buy the latest and greatest Apple products. I had the first Flat iMac, first MacBook Air, first iPod (and several firsts in that line). I had the first Iphone, first iPad and first AirPods.
I have little interest in Apple Vision Pro. Maybe I’m finally too old and just don’t “get it” or maybe Apple and I have just started going our separate ways. This just seems like a weird product with little actual new “functionality”. Perhaps I’ll feel differently when I finally see one but for right now its just a curious “oddity” to me.
As a Vision OS developer, I would say that the above room and gloom comments are truly absurd. This is much more than a VR device. Yes it’s a spatial computer, but it is also a non-invasive brain computer interface. What can be done in the way of wellness and health has never been available before.
On a more relevant note to this article, has anyone noticed that Ming is all over the map. He has painted a narrative of only 60,000 Vision Pro units being available at launch. Then he talks of 180,000 units sold at launch. While it is possible that a good chunk are units still to be made available, his 60000 launch number seems highly underestimated. As with every major Apple launch of a new product category, the potential here will improve, as developers create new products. It happened with iPhone, iPad, Watch and it will happen again with the Vision OS family.
Knowing Apple they are quietly working with developers on ground breaking end user capabilities for the device. This is just the initial iPhone like release moment.