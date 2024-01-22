Apple Vision Pro will deliver major workplace implications

Peter Rokkos, a professor at Rutgers University, believes the Apple Vision Pro will eventually move into the mainstream delivering major implications for the workplace.

Laura Bratton for Quartz:

Rokkos argues that Apple’s Vision Pro will popularize the product for businesses where Meta’s Quest, HTC Vive, Varjo headsets, and others have fallen short.

“Apple’s not always the first company to come out with a product in this space. But they do make it so simple and innovative, able for my grandma to be able to use them, that all of a sudden, they become popularly accepted,” says Rokkos.

Apple Vision Pro headsets are $3,499 — too expensive for many corporations to purchase at scale for their workforce at the moment. But Rokkos says the price will likely come down… He expects the product to improve with time, too.

“You can envision a future five or ten years down the road where they get smaller and smaller, right? The fifth generation of Apple’s Vision Pros are going to be a lot smaller and a lot more compact.”