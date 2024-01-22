Apple Vision Pro will deliver major workplace implications

Peter Rokkos, a professor at Rutgers University, believes the Apple Vision Pro will eventually move into the mainstream delivering major implications for the workplace.
Rokkos argues that Apple’s Vision Pro will popularize the product for businesses where Meta’s Quest, HTC Vive, Varjo headsets, and others have fallen short.
“Apple’s not always the first company to come out with a product in this space. But they do make it so simple and innovative, able for my grandma to be able to use them, that all of a sudden, they become popularly accepted,” says Rokkos.
Apple Vision Pro headsets are $3,499 — too expensive for many corporations to purchase at scale for their workforce at the moment. But Rokkos says the price will likely come down… He expects the product to improve with time, too.
“You can envision a future five or ten years down the road where they get smaller and smaller, right? The fifth generation of Apple’s Vision Pros are going to be a lot smaller and a lot more compact.”
6 Comments
Slow down, Mr. Rokkos.
Apple fanboy bloviating at its best. Peter Rokkos, believes the Apple Vision Pro will eventually be delivering major implications for the workplace. Peter does not say how amounts to wishful thinking, but we shall see.
No one is going to wear these weighted glasses eight hours a day, five days a week to get whatever kind of work done at a price in premium computer land.
IMHO, this is a premium priced niche product struggling for relevance in the workplace and now only attracting deep pocket hobby nerds…
Sounds interesting, but let’s not overestimate how quickly gen 5 will arrive. It will get smaller and lighter with time, but you’ll never get the same functionality in something that looks like reading glasses.
Maybe they’ll spin off a ‘Vision XS’ in the future that’ll have lenses with notifications and a stripped down AR, but you can’t have an immersive experience without a light seal, active cooling, 20+ cubic inches of lenses and related technology and a power-bank-sized battery.
The price is the biggest hurdle for now, adoption will increase substantially as the price comes down and they ramp up their production capacity, regardless if it becomes 30% smaller by the end of the decade or not.
As usual, Apple tells us what we want before we know we want it.
Has always been thus.
As usual, Apple fanboys over exaggerate what there masters tell them we want. Absolutely not, not now, not ever.
Nuff said…
I know the hands of grandpas and grandmas and people that come to work with a hangover are going to be shaking too much to use these things. Not to mention how tired your arms will get waving them around all day. And how will people like Pruitt Taylor Vince use them?