Apple releases iOS 17.3

Apple on Monday released iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 which introduce additional security measures with Stolen Device Protection. This release also includes other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your iPhone and iPad, respectively.

Stolen Device Protection

• Stolen Device Protection increases security of iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID with no passcode fallback to perform certain actions

• Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication before sensitive operations like changing device passcode or Apple ID password can be performed

Lock Screen

• New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

Music

• Collaborate on playlists allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs

• Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist

This update also includes the following improvements:

• AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels

• AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID

• Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

