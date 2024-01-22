Apple releases macOS Sonoma 14.3

Apple on Monday released ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.3 whch introduces enhancements to Apple Music, as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

• Collaborate on playlists in Apple Music allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs

• Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist in Apple Music

• AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: No issues seen here in the early going!

