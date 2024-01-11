Apple TV+ announces first-ever, all-access Major League Soccer docuseries offering fans a never-before-seen insider’s view on upcoming 2024 season

Today Apple TV+ and Major League Soccer (MLS) announced a first-of-its-kind, all-access docuseries exploring the spectacular and unpredictable world of soccer in North America, produced in partnership with acclaimed, award-winning filmmakers Box to Box Films (Apple’s “Make or Break,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”).

The new eight-part, panoramic documentary event, currently in production, offers both dedicated fans and new audiences a definitive, never-before-seen insider’s view into the league, while spotlighting all of the biggest moments of the 2024 season. With unprecedented access to players, coaches and teams, the series takes fans through the most compelling storylines, adrenaline-pumping moments and captivating personalities of the 2024 MLS season, from preseason all the way to the 2024 MLS Cup final.

The series is produced for Apple by Box to Box Films in partnership with Major League Soccer. Executive producers are Academy Award and BAFTA Award winner James Gay-Rees (“Senna,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” “Amy”), Emmy Award winner Paul Martin (“Make or Break,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”) and Warren Smith (“Make or Break,” “Full Swing”).

In 2023, Apple and MLS began a landmark 10-year partnership and launched MLS Season Pass, the game-changing subscription service available on the Apple TV app that allows fans in more than 100 countries and regions to watch every MLS match in one convenient place with no blackouts, exclusive content and deeper coverage than ever before. This new Apple TV+ docuseries, produced with the dynamic sports storytellers Box to Box Films, will deliver an in-depth look at MLS to viewers around the world and celebrate the unrivaled energy of the league.

The currently untitled Major League Soccer docuseries joins Apple’s “Messi Meets America,” a six-part documentary event also produced in association with Major League Soccer, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Lionel Messi as he made his highly anticipated debut in Leagues Cup and Major League Soccer in 2023; and, the upcoming “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend,” the first official and definitive account of Messi’s sensational career with the Argentina national team and his five FIFA World Cup appearances.

Apple’s expanding offering of nonfiction programming featuring the biggest stories in sports also includes the upcoming documentary event series “The Dynasty: New England Patriots,” about the New England Patriots, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries; “Make or Break,” the high stakes documentary from Box To Box Films following the world’s best surfers; the currently untitled film on the groundbreaking life and career of seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton; “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” featuring NBA legend Stephen Curry; and the acclaimed Emmy Award-nominated four-part documentary event series “They Call Me Magic,” chronicling the life and career of two-time NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson, among others.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 638 wins and 1,836 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com.

