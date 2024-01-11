Apple releases critical Magic Keyboard Firmware Update

Apple on Thursday released Magic Keyboard Firmware Update 2.0.6 which addresses a critical Bluetooth vulnerability.

Magic Keyboard Firmware Update 2.0.6 Bluetooth Available for: Magic Keyboard; Magic Keyboard (2021); Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad; Magic Keyboard with Touch ID; and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad Impact: An attacker with physical access to the accessory may be able to extract its Bluetooth pairing key and monitor Bluetooth traffic Description: A session management issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2024-0230: Marc Newlin of SkySafe

MacDailyNews Note: Firmware updates are automatically delivered in the background while the Magic Keyboard is actively paired to a device running macOS, iOS, iPadOS, or tvOS.

You can check the firmware version of your Magic Keyboard in Bluetooth settings on your Mac. Go to System Settings > Bluetooth, then click on the Info button next to your keyboard. After this firmware update is installed, the firmware version is 2.0.6.

