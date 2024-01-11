John Krasinski and Natalie Portman to star in Guy Ritchie’s ‘Fountain Of Youth’ for Apple

Following the success of The Family Plan last month, Apple Original Films and Skydance are re-teaming on another tentpole feature as Deadline reports that John Krasinski and Natalie Portman are set to star in Fountain of Youth with Guy Ritchie directing. Skydance Media will serve as the studio, Deadline reports, and the film will be produced for Apple by Skydance, Vinson Films and Project X Entertainment.

Juston Kroll for Deadline:

‎

Written by James Vanderbilt, the pic follows two estranged siblings (Krasinski and Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives — and possibly lead to immortality. The film has been a high priority for Skydance after getting a script from Vanderbilt that according to sources “blew execs away” but the studio needed the right package of talent before they moved forward with it. Ritchie, who has been as busy as any director in town, had been eyeing the project since the spring with Krasinski also circling it around the same time but the dual strikes forced things to be put on pause. Once both strikes were settled, both gave their commitments and the delay also opened the door for Portman to land the other lead with her schedule opening up at the top of 2024. The plan is to shoot in first quarter of 2024.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: With both Krasinski and Portman, this one should draw a significant number of eyeballs when it hits Apple TV+!

‎

