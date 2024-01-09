Apple Vision Pro likely to sell out soon after it is available – Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple’s Vision Pro spatial computer should sell out soon after it is available, thanks to demand from Apple’s core fans and heavy users, resulting in a longer shipping time, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Ming-Chi Kuo via Medium:

Thanks to the demand from Apple’s core fans and heavy users, the Vision Pro should sell out soon after it is available for pre-order or sale, resulting in a longer shipping time. If not, Vision Pro may take longer to become a success, which would be detrimental to the short-term stock price performance of Apple and its supply chain.

The Vision Pro’s MR/XR specifications and software are well above the industry average, so users are sure to be impressed by the product at first glance and can expect to see high praise for the Vision Pro’s user experience on the internet in general after the launch. However, whether the demand for Vision Pro can be sustained after the novelty wears off is even more important, depending on whether Vision Pro’s product positioning and key applications are clear and correct.

The lower-priced and second-generation versions that many investors have been waiting for have yet to be officially kicked off and are unlikely to be a trading theme shortly. However, the market’s feedback on the Vision Pro should help Apple decide quickly on the following models to come, which is something to watch for this year.