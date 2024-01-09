Apple debuts first ad for its Vision Pro spatial computer

Apple on Monday announced that the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer will be available beginning Friday, February 2, at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online. The company has now debuted its first “TV” ad for the device.
Vision Pro is a revolutionary spatial computer that transforms how people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, and enjoy entertainment. Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences in visionOS, controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user’s eyes, hands, and voice. An all-new App Store provides users with access to more than 1 million compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS, as well as new experiences that take advantage of the unique capabilities of Vision Pro. Pre-orders for Apple Vision Pro begin Friday, January 19, at 5 a.m. PST.
The music is “Uncontrollable Urge” by Devo.
MacDailyNews Take: Hearkens back to the original iPhone ad:
If you want an Apple Vision Pro, get your pre-order in within the first minute on Friday, January 19, starting at 5 a.m. PST! The supply is expected to be limited and the product is expected to sell out very quickly.
9 Comments
What is the one thing the Vision Pro has that none of the other glasses/goggles/masks/helmets in the ad did? A power wire to a battery.
And your point is what?
There are category distinctions between what an object has and what the object does. You’ve merely referenced the former. The latter is where the true substantive differences will be found.
Do they offer a hardline direct to power outlet. Batteries quickly loose their ability to hold a charge. If left to battery alone then runtime will quickly diminish. Imagine having to recharge before a movie finishes. It’s like taking a long trip on a ev
That’s a good question. Does the Vision Pro even have the option to plug in a power cable for use while charging? Don’t want a repeat of the wireless mouse that can’t be used while charging.
U are not restricted to the battery …. unless you want to watch a movie while u are roaming around, which i doubt anyone would want to do.. U can alway plug it in the usb power source and have continuous power for as long as u like .
An Apple logo.
A new World…supported by a wire.
What’s the dynamic range of the cameras, it looks like even the best cameras cable of 17 stops of dynamic range are still not enough to render a live action scene with enough dynamic range to look real; it seems to get good quality it will be important to use the Vision Pro in a space with proper low contrast lighting. What’s the chance Vision Pro can be used in a room with daylight bright windows flooding into a room ? Any chance these work outdoors ? Are these limited to a “proper” lighting environment?
If this thing is still available after 20 minutes it will be a viral colossal failure.