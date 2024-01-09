Apple debuts first ad for its Vision Pro spatial computer

Apple on Monday announced that the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer will be available beginning Friday, February 2, at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online. The company has now debuted its first “TV” ad for the device.

Vision Pro is a revolutionary spatial computer that transforms how people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, and enjoy entertainment. Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences in visionOS, controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user’s eyes, hands, and voice. An all-new App Store provides users with access to more than 1 million compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS, as well as new experiences that take advantage of the unique capabilities of Vision Pro. Pre-orders for Apple Vision Pro begin Friday, January 19, at 5 a.m. PST.

The music is “Uncontrollable Urge” by Devo.

MacDailyNews Take: Hearkens back to the original iPhone ad:

If you want an Apple Vision Pro, get your pre-order in within the first minute on Friday, January 19, starting at 5 a.m. PST! The supply is expected to be limited and the product is expected to sell out very quickly.

