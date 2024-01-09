Apple Original Film ‘STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ lands four Creative Arts Emmy Awards

On the second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Apple TV+ was recognized this past weekend with major wins for widely acclaimed original documentary “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” including Outstanding Documentary, Outstanding Directing for Academy Award winner Davis Guggenheim, Outstanding Music Composition and Outstanding Picture Editing. The “For All Mankind” season three experience scored Outstanding Emerging Media Program and Apple also landed Outstanding Commercial for accessibility with “The Greatest.” Over the course of both evenings of the 75th Annual Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Apple TV+ received 10 awards in total. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards are presented ahead of the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards which will take place on Monday, January 15.

This evening’s wins follow the first night of the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which saw Apple TV+ land Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for “Ted Lasso” star Sam Richardson and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance and Max Martin’s hit “Ted Lasso” song “A Beautiful Game.” The Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award-winning “Black Bird” won Outstanding Cinematography, Limited Series and widely acclaimed “Five Days at Memorial” earned Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

Apple Original documentary “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” led this year’s documentary films and docuseries with a total of seven Emmy Award nominations, and recently also swept the Critics Choice Documentary Awards with five wins including Best Documentary Feature. The film was named the Best Documentary of the Year by the National Board of Review.

Apple TV+ received six wins today on the second evening of the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and 10 awards in total:

“STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

• Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

• Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

• Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

• Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)

“For All Mankind” season three experience

• Outstanding Emerging Media Program

Outstanding Commercial

• Apple – “The Greatest” — Accessibility

These wins are in addition to the four Creative Arts Emmy honors previously presented:

“Ted Lasso” season three

• Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Sam Richardson

• Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: “A Beautiful Game”

“Black Bird”

• Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

“Five Days at Memorial”

• Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

“For All Mankind”

The propulsive third season of the alternate reality series takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early ’90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: Mars. The Red Planet becomes the new front in the Space Race not only for the U.S. and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.

“For All Mankind” is created by Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore, and Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners, and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Nichole Beattie. “For All Mankind” is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

“STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” starring Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan, is directed by Academy Award winner Davis Guggenheim. The film, which incorporates documentary, archival and scripted elements, recounts Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words — the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood. The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, unspools alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film chronicles Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film feels like … well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.

“STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” is produced by Concordia Studio. Guggenheim, Annetta Marion, Will Cohen and Jonathan King serve as producers, with Laurene Powell Jobs, Jonathan Silberberg, Nicole Stott and Fox’s longtime producing partner Nelle Fortenberry executive producing. The project marks the second partnership for Apple and Concordia Studio following the Emmy Award-winning documentary Boys State.

“Ted Lasso”

Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination and biscuits. The widely acclaimed series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.

“Black Bird”

Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.

“Black Bird” is developed, written and executive produced by Dennis Lehane. The first three episodes are directed by Academy Award nominee Michaël R. Roskam, who also serves as executive producer. Lehane, Egerton and Roskam executive produce alongside Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions; Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin and Ryan Friedkin executive produce through Imperative Entertainment; Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert executive produce through EMJAG Productions; and Kary Antholis also executive produces, along with the book’s author Keene. Jim McKay and Joe Chappelle also direct. The limited series is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios.

“Five Days at Memorial”

From Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse, who both also serve as directors, and starring an award-winning ensemble cast that includes Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Emmy Award winner Cherry Jones, “Five Days at Memorial” chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. When the floodwaters rose, power failed and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come.

In addition to Farmiga, Smith Jr. and Jones, the limited series stars Robert Pine, Julie Ann Emery, Adepero Oduye, Molly Hager, Michael Gaston and W. Earl Brown.

“Five Days at Memorial” is executive produced and written by Cuse and John Ridley, and the series is directed by Cuse, Ridley and Wendey Stanzler. The series hails from ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

All programs are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

