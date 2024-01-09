Apple Music Classical debuts in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao on January 24th

Apple Music Classical
Apple Music Classical for iPhone

According to a post from Apple on X, Apple Music Classical will be available in Japan, China, Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan starting January 24th.

Apple Music Classical via X:

Japan, China, Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan: pre-order Apple Music Classical now on the @AppStore http://apple.co/AppleMusicClassical


MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Japan, China, Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan!

