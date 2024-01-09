Apple TV+ reveals official trailer for ‘The Dynasty: New England Patriots’ documentary, premieres February 16th

Apple TV+ today unveiled the official trailer for “The Dynasty: New England Patriots,” the highly anticipated 10-part documentary event from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, showcasing the rise of the most dominant sports dynasty of the 21st century, the New England Patriots. Set to premiere globally Friday, February 16, “The Dynasty: New England Patriots” brings together former quarterback Tom Brady, current coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft, along with a wide range of contributors, as they give the definitive story of the team’s remarkable reign.

Featuring interviews with Kraft, Belichick and Brady, the series offers unparalleled access to, and insights from, past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, including Adam Vinatieri, Drew Bledsoe, Rob Gronkowski, Ty Law, Bill Parcells and Jonathan Kraft; league officials and sports journalists like Roger Goodell, Al Michaels and Howard Bryant; and high-profile fans, such as Jon Bon Jovi, Bill Burr, Rupert Murdoch and many more. The docuseries explores the franchise’s 20-year journey, from the unique chemistry that fueled six Super Bowl wins to the internal strife that sparked a turf war. From the owner’s suite to the locker room, the series reveals an insider’s look at the road to — and cost of — greatness.

Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Matthew Hamachek (“Tiger”), “The Dynasty: New England Patriots” chronicles the rise and historic 20-year run of the Patriots during the Brady-Belichick-Kraft era. The docuseries is based on the critically acclaimed New York Times bestselling book of the same title by author Jeff Benedict and goes deeper, drawing on thousands of hours of never-before-seen video footage and audio files from the Patriots organization’s archive.

The documentary series, produced by Imagine Documentaries, is executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, and Jeff Benedict, along with Matthew Hamachek, who also serves as director. Miranda Johnson-Smith, Meredith Kaulfers and Jonna McLaughlin are co-executive producers. Daniel Koehler and Dallas Rexer are producers. Apple TV+ and Imagine Documentaries most recently released the acclaimed four-part docuseries “The Super Models” in the fall of 2023.

MacDailyNews Take: All dynasties come to ignominious ends eventually.

At least Patriots fans will have something to watch this February. 🙂

