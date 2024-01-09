Amazon debuts ‘Matter Casting’ Apple AirPlay-like video-streaming feature

Amazon has introduced a new feature that mimics Apple’s AirPlay while working across different platforms, allowing iPhone users (and the ignorati who’ve saddled themselves with iPhone knockoffs) to wirelessly stream video to Amazon’s TV hardware.

Apple introduced AirPlay in September 2010.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

‎

For years, Apple’s AirPlay and Google’s Cast have offered this capability, letting users enjoy video from their phones on a large TV screen. But those systems don’t always work smoothly across platforms. Amazon also was at a disadvantage because it doesn’t have its own smartphone.

The new system — unveiled Tuesday at the CES conference in Las Vegas — will initially just send content from Amazon’s Prime Video app to Echo Show devices. Matter Casting will begin supporting Fire TV technology within “months,” the company said.

By later this year, the feature will work with a range of other video services, including Plex, Pluto TV, Sling TV, Starz and ZDF, Amazon said.