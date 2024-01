Apple TV series, documentary, and commercials earn 10 DGA award noms

The Directors Guild of America has unveiled the television and documentary nominations for its 76th annual DGA Awards, which will be awarded on Saturday, February 10th.

The DGA’s film nominees will be revealed Wednesday, January 10th.

These are Apple’s television, documentary, and commercial nominees for the 2024 DGA Awards:

Comedy Series

• Erica Dunton – Ted Lasso, “La Locker Room Aux Folles”

• Declan Lowney – Ted Lasso, “So Long, Farewell”

Directorial Team:

– Unit Production Manager: Mike Livanos (U.S. Unit)

– First Assistant Director: Jason Z. Kemp (U.S. Unit)

– Second Assistant Director: Christopher Cook (U.S. Unit)

Movies for Television and Limited Series

• Tara Miele – Lessons In Chemistry, “Introduction To Chemistry”

Directorial Team:

– Unit Production Manager: Chris Hayden

– First Assistant Director: Katie Carroll

– Second Assistant Director: Alexis Olsen Colwell

• Millicent Shelton – Lessons In Chemistry, “Poirot”

Directorial Team:

– Unit Production Manager: Chris Hayden

– First Assistant Director: Kristofer Kolpek

– Second Assistant Director: Deborah Chung

• Sarah Adina Smith – Lessons In Chemistry, “Her And Him”

Directorial Team:

– Unit Production Manager: Steven Brown

– First Assistant Director: Kristofer Kolpek

– Second Assistant Director: Deborah Chung

Commercials

• Kim Gehrig (Somesuch) – Run This Town, Apple Music – Apple (Client Direct)

– First Assistant Director: David Webb

• Craig Gillespie (MJZ) – Waiting Room, Apple iPhone – TBWA/Media Arts Lab

Directorial Team:

– Unit Production Manager: Martha Davis

– First Assistant Director: Christian Van Fleet

– Second Assistant Director: Gregory Moutran

• Andreas Nilsson (Biscuit Filmworks) – R.I.P. Leon, Apple Iphone – Apple (Client Direct)

– First Assistant Director: Gareth Moses

• Andreas Nilsson (Biscuit Filmworks) – Action Mode, Apple iPhone 14 – Apple (Client Direct)

– First Assistant Director: Gareth Moses

Documentary

• Davis Guggenheim – Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple Original Films)

Directorial Team:

– Unit Production Manager: John Locke

– First Assistant Director: Richard Rosser

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to all of the Apple-related Directors Guild of America nominees!

