LG Innotek developing under panel camera for Apple

LG Innotek has begun development of under panel camera, most likely for Apple, in which the camera lens is not visible on the display of iPhones or iPads, TheElec reports.

Gijong Lee for The Elec:

‎

LG Innotek has begun development of under panel camera, in which the camera lens is not visible on the screen of smartphones, TheElec has learned. The move is being made most certainly for its main customer Apple, which is expected to launch smartphones with the technology within the next few years. UPC is applied to smartphones to present the screen on smartphones as “full screen” to increase immersion. It is alternatively called under display camera. However, this doesn’t mean Cupertino will apply UPC on its iPhones anytime soon. Sources said the company had previously received UPC samples from its suppliers and was unsatisfied with what it received.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: Apple was unsatisfied with the quality of the under panel cameras, which means the South Korean dishwasher makers, and worse, in their unending quest for bullet points, will have no compunction to shoving them under their displays for their hapless customers.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]