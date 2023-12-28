Apple said to launch Vision Pro with brighter, more efficient RGB OLEDoS displays in 2027

Market research firm Diaom predicts that Apple plans to launch a future-gen Apple Vision Pro with Red (R) Green (G) Blue (B) OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) which would offer displays with improved brightness and efficiency in 2027.

Apple’s first Vision Pro OLEDoS, unveiled last June and scheduled to launch early next year, uses a method of applying a color filter (CF) to white (W)-organic light-diode (OLED). WOLED+CF OLEDoS is a method in which white light from WOLED passes through the RGB color filter, and RGB OLEDoS is a method of realizing both light and color in RGB subpixels deposited adjacent to the same layer. In unveiling Apple’s plans, Omdia explained that RGB OLEDoSs has strengths in brightness (brightness) over WOLED+CF OLEDoS because they don’t use color filters. This is because in the WOLED+CF method, the luminance of the white light from WOLED decreases in the process of passing through the RGB color filter. Currently, WOLED+CF OLEDoS is being mass-produced by several companies, and RGB OLEDoS is being produced for military use by the U.S. eMagin. Imajin was acquired by Samsung Display this year.

MacDailyNews Take: Due to a display production bottleneck, the current Apple Vision Pro production capacity for 2024 will reportedly be limited to under 500,000 units (so, if you want one, good luck; Apple could be charging several times more per unit than they are and still sell out very quickly), so future display production will require much better display production capacity.

