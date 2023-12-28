Apple’s ‘Napoleon,’ from Ridley Scott, tops $200 million in global box office receipts

Apple Original Films’ “Napoleon,” from acclaimed director Ridley Scott, has now topped $200 million in global box office receipts.

“Napoleon” is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

Nancy Tartaglione for Deadline:

‎

The worldwide tally for the biographical epic is $200.7M, of which $141.1M is from the international box office. Through yesterday, the domestic cume is $59.6M.

The Joaquin Phoenix-starrer produced by Apple Original Films and distributed by Sony Pictures originally debuted during the Thanksgiving stretch, exceeding expectations at the time with a $78.8M global opening.

Overseas, which was always the key play for this movie and where it has topped the lifetimes of Elvis, Killers of the Flower Moon and Scott’s own House of Gucci, is led by the European majors. The UK is the top market at $16.7M, followed by France ($14.4M), Germany ($10.9M), Spain ($10.1M) and Italy ($8.4M). Rounding out the Top 10 are Mexico ($7.5M), Australia ($7.3M), Netherlands ($5.5M), China ($3.9M) and Brazil ($3.9M)…

Sony’s distribution deal is believed to be around 8% of the box office, with Apple backstopping marketing costs. Sony recoups its marketing costs before monies go to Apple. If box office falls short of marketing costs, then Apple covers that gap. However, that’s not expected, given that ticket sales have been solid abroad.