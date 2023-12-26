Apple Watch import ban takes effect

The U.S. International Trade Commission’s (ITC) order has gone into effect as of December 26th, barring imports and sales of Apple Watches that use technology for reading blood-oxygen levels. Apple has included the pulse oximeter feature in Apple Watches starting with its Series 6 model in 2020.
U.S. Representative Katherine Tai decided not to reverse the ban following careful consultations, and the ITC’s decision became final on Dec. 26, the Trade Representative’s office said Tuesday.
Apple can appeal the ban to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
The company has paused the sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States since last week. The ban does not affect Apple Watch SE, a less expensive model, which will continue to be sold. Previously sold watches will not be affected by the ban…
Masimo has accused Apple of hiring away its employees, stealing its pulse oximetry technology and incorporating it into the popular Apple Watch.
A jury trial on Masimo’s allegations in California federal court ended with a mistrial in May. Apple has separately sued Masimo for patent infringement in federal court in Delaware and has called Masimo’s legal actions a “maneuver to clear a path” for its own competing smart watch.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last week, “If the ITC ruling is not vetoed, and a hardware change is required, expect Apple to pay up and settle this imbroglio with an offer that Masimo cannot refuse.”
4 Comments
When the woke eat their own.
Tim Cook to Joe Biden, thanks for nothing.
I’m gonna eat you, sleepyhead
I have been an Apple supporter and user since the mid-80’s. But Apple using other companies technologies and forcing them to sue Apple reminds me so much of Microsoft in the late ’80s and in the ’90s for taking key employees or purchasing small companies to kill competition; and also Samsung for copying designs and waiting on the lawsuits with tons of lawyers.
Apple is still the technology I buy and support but right is right and wrong is wrong. Apple should pay up on this one. The technology in it has proved crucial to many with health issues. It is ashamed to have this tech held up by shear hard headedness.
The jury is still out on whether they ripped anyone off. I doubt they did – they don’t need to.